Thanks a lot. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Yesterday evening, we announced major strategic decision and step for Valneva. We announced the mutual agreement with GSK to end our Strategic Alliance Agreement and by doing so regaining full control of our own R&D activities. We spoke to a couple of our key institutional investors yesterday evening already and got quite positive feedback on our decision, and as such, we are pleased to present to you today why we have decided to do so and what it means for Valneva and its strategic development going forward.



As you may recall, the Strategic Alliance Agreement was