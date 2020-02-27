Full Year 2019 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you so much. Good day, and very warm welcome to all of you to our call today where we're going to present our full year 2019 financial results as well as provide you with some business updates.



Well, I mean 2019 has been an exceptional year for Valneva. We have achieved our highest sales revenues ever from our 2 commercial travelers vaccines against Japanese encephalitis and cholera, and we have been able to make great progress on our 2 unique R&D programs.



If we look at Slide 4 of the presentation, we basically gained full control of R&D assets