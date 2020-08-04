Half Year 2020 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you so much. Yes, welcome, good day, to our H1 financial results and operational updates call. As I mentioned during our short video clip that we did on -- and as part of the H1, the first half of 2020 has certainly been the most eventful in the company's history. We have quickly responded to the global pandemic. Its adverse impact on the travel industry and, subsequently, of course, our commercial business with product sales revenue down by more than 30% compared to last year. But at the same time, tremendous success across all other areas of the business.



And just to summarize, the first half of the year, clearly, started with an unprecedented partnering deal signed with Pfizer for our Lyme disease vaccine candidate. And we, as you know, very recently reported positive initial results for our first Phase II study of VLA15. We had a very successful end of Phase II meeting for chikungunya with U.S. FDA, and we are planning the Phase III initiation, of course, subject to COVID permitting us to start a trial