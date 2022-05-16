Valneva SE COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Agreement Update Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO
Thank you. Good day, everyone. Well, I mean you have all seen the news. Actually, we had 2 news this morning. First one, the -- the emergency use authorization in the Emirates, UAE. But of course, the material one, that we have received notice of the European Commission's intent to terminate the COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreement, the so-called APA. And of course, the EC decision is regrettable, especially since we believe in the value of the product that we have developed thus far, the only European-developed and European-manufactured inactivated whole virus vaccine. And in the meantime, got approvals, as I said, by MHRA, by the Bahrainian
