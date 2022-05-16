Valneva SE COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Agreement Update Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EC APA Update Conference Call following on from today's press release. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) And I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas Lingelbach. Please go ahead.



Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you. Good day, everyone. Well, I mean you have all seen the news. Actually, we had 2 news this morning. First one, the -- the emergency use authorization in the Emirates, UAE. But of course, the material one, that we have received notice of the European Commission's intent to terminate the COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreement, the so-called APA. And of course, the EC decision is regrettable, especially since we believe in the value of the product that we have developed thus far, the only European-developed and European-manufactured inactivated whole virus vaccine. And in the meantime, got approvals, as I said, by MHRA, by the Bahrainian