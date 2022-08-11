Half Year 2022 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO



Good day, and welcome to our H1 2022 analyst call, providing you an update on our financials and general business overall.



So let me start with the introduction on Page 4 of the presentation. Of course, the H1 2022 has been a quite eventful first half of the year marked by excellent progress on our R&D programs. We initiated Phase III for our Lyme disease vaccine candidate. We completed all necessary final Phase III results of the necessary trials in support of initial licensure as well as initiated the adolescent Phase III trial and the rolling submission with the U.S. FDA is expected imminently.



We achieved 4 marketing authorizations for our COVID