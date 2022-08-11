Aug 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Valneva first half 2022 financial results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, President & CEO
Good day, and welcome to our H1 2022 analyst call, providing you an update on our financials and general business overall.
So let me start with the introduction on Page 4 of the presentation. Of course, the H1 2022 has been a quite eventful first half of the year marked by excellent progress on our R&D programs. We initiated Phase III for our Lyme disease vaccine candidate. We completed all necessary final Phase III results of the necessary trials in support of initial licensure as well as initiated the adolescent Phase III trial and the rolling submission with the U.S. FDA is expected imminently.
We achieved 4 marketing authorizations for our COVID
Half Year 2022 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...