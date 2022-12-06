Valneva SE Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Joshua Drumm - Valneva SE - VP of IR



Okay. Thanks, everyone. I think we're going to get started. Hello, and thank you for joining us for Valneva's Investor Day. I'm Josh Drumm, Vice President of Investor Relations, and it's my pleasure to welcome you this morning, as well as those listening on the webcast.



Today, you're going to hear from Valneva's management and senior leaders about the company's near and midterm value drivers, including its late-stage development pipeline, commercialized vaccines and select preclinical vaccine candidates.



In a few moments, I'll introduce CEO, Thomas Lingelbach, to provide a brief overview of Valneva in our late-stage development pipeline. Thomas will then hand it over to Katrin Dubischar, Director of our chikungunya vaccine program to provide an overview of VLA1553, including recently reported data.



Katrin will then welcome John Kanaras, General Manager of our U.S. Subsidiary to discuss the commercial outlook for our chikungunya vaccine candidate. This will be followed by a discussion from Thomas on Valneva and Pfizer's Phase III vaccine