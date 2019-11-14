Nov 14, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Second Sight Third Quarter 2019 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, November 14, 2019.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Second Sight. Please go ahead.



Lisa M. Wilson - Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. - Founder & President of In-Site Communications and IR for Second Sight



Thank you, Eric. Good afternoon, and welcome to Second Sight's Third Quarter 2019 Results Call. This is Lisa Wilson of In-Site Communications, Investor Relations for Second Sight. With me on today's call are will McGuire, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Blake, Chief Financial Officer of Second Sight.



At the close of market, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2019. The press release can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Second Sight website at secondsight.com. You can also access the webcast of this call from there.



