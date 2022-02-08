Feb 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Second Sight investor call to discuss the company's proposed merger with Nano Precision Medical.
(Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
Speaking on today's call will be former President/CEO and current Board member of Second Sight, Will McGuire; along with Nano Precision Medical Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Adam Mendelsohn.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact should also be considered forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding forward-looking statements can be found in the
Second Sight Medical Products Inc Definitive Agreement with Nano Precision Medical Inc - M&A Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...