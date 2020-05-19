May 19, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Charles Malcolm Holland - Veritex Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
All right. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Malcolm Holland, Chairman of the Board of Veritex Holdings. This is the 2020 Annual Meeting of our Shareholders of Veritex Holdings, and I hereby call this meeting to order.
We're delighted to have you here today virtually, and we thank you for your interest in the company. Each of you should have signed in a desk who are here. If you hadn't registered, you may step and do so now.
Before we start our formal agenda, there's a few people in the room here. I have all my executive team, our lead independent director and a few others in the room with me here today.
All right. So I'd like to begin. Before voting, there's a few corporate formalities I want to take care of. I've asked Susan Caudle, the Secretary of the company, to serve as secretary of this meeting. We have previously received from our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, an affidavit certifying that notice of this meeting was mailed at their direction, as required by
Veritex Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 19, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...