Q3 2020 Veritex Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Veritex Holdings' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ms. Susan Caudle, Investor Relations and Secretary to the Board of Veritex Holdings. Ma'am, you may begin.



Susan Caudle - Veritex Holdings, Inc. - Executive Assistant & Shareholder Relations



Thank you. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements, and those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement. At this time, if you are logged into our webcast, please refer to our slide presentation, including our safe harbor statement beginning on Slide 2. For those of you joining us by phone, please note that the safe harbor statement and presentation are available on our website, veritexbank.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to