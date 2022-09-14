Sep 14, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. I know people are still trickling in. It's early here in San Francisco, but morning, everyone. And it's my pleasure for our first fireside chat of the day to host Jamie Cohen, the CFO of Vacasa. Jamie, thanks for being in the conference. It's great to see in person.



Jamie Cohen - Vacasa, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Great to see you. Thanks for having me.



Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



I think one of the things I always try to do with these things is maybe the level set. For those who don't know the company, maybe talk a little bit about what the company is building what you're aiming for in terms of the market opportunity, and some of your key priorities, just the table set.



Jamie Cohen - Vacasa, Inc. - CFO



Yes, absolutely. So Vacasa is a full-service vacation rental management platform. We're very focused on the supply side of the equation.