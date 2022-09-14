Sep 14, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay. I know people are still trickling in. It's early here in San Francisco, but morning, everyone. And it's my pleasure for our first fireside chat of the day to host Jamie Cohen, the CFO of Vacasa. Jamie, thanks for being in the conference. It's great to see in person.
Jamie Cohen - Vacasa, Inc. - CFO
Yes. Great to see you. Thanks for having me.
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
I think one of the things I always try to do with these things is maybe the level set. For those who don't know the company, maybe talk a little bit about what the company is building what you're aiming for in terms of the market opportunity, and some of your key priorities, just the table set.
Jamie Cohen - Vacasa, Inc. - CFO
Yes, absolutely. So Vacasa is a full-service vacation rental management platform. We're very focused on the supply side of the equation.
Vacasa Inc at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...