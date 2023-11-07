Q3 2023 Vacasa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Vacasa third-quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined today by CEO, Rob Greyber, and CFO, Bruce Schuman.



This call contains information that speaks only as of today's date. We have posted a shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vacasa.com that will be referenced by our speakers.