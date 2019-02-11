Feb 11, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Veeco Instruments Q4 and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Anthony Bencivenga, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anthony Bencivenga - Veeco Instruments Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Bill Miller, Veeco's Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Maheshwari, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Today's earnings release is available on the Veeco website. Please note that we have prepared a slide presentation to accompany today's webcast. We encourage you to follow along with the slides on veeco.com.
This call is being recorded by Veeco Instruments and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Veeco's expressed permission. Your participation implies consent to our recording.
To the extent that this call discusses expectations about market conditions, market acceptance and future sales of
Q4 2018 Veeco Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...