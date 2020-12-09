Dec 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the Barclays Global Virtual TMT Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, mid-cap and semi-cap analyst here at Barclays. Very happy to have Veeco with us, Bill Miller, CEO; and John Kiernan, CFO. We're very excited to have you here. How are you guys doing today, first off?



William John Miller - Veeco Instruments Inc. - CEO & Director



Tom, great to be here. Really excited to spend some time with you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystAwesome. So I guess I'll just start in from just a very high level here. You guys are making really solid progress on Phase 2 of the company's transformation, which was driving growth. You've seen some solid traction on your near term business. And then you've kind of talked about some larger long-term opportunities. Could you just give us a brief update on, one, your performance over