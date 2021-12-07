Dec 07, 2021 / 03:55PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to the Barclays Global TMT Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, mid-cap semiconductor analyst at Barclays. I'm pleased to have Veeco here. We have Bill Miller, CEO; and John Kiernan, CFO.



I think that we'll start with Bill sharing some slides for the group here, and then we'll jump into some Q&A. So without further ado, Bill, why don't you kick us off.



William John Miller - Veeco Instruments Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Tom. Really excited to be here with everyone today. Let me just spend a couple of minutes talking about the company. No presentation is not without a safe harbor statement, please review this and reading in detail on veeco.com.



Veeco is a global semiconductor capital equipment company. We have great technology that we have developed and acquired over 500 patents, over 1,000 employees. At the midpoint of our guidance, we're expected to have revenue of $580 million this year. We believe we