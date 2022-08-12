Q2 2022 Twin Vee PowerCats Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Twin Vee PowerCats Co. second quarter of 2022 investor call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. Your speaker for today's program is Joseph Visconti, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.; and Carrie Gunnerson, CFO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



Before I turn the call over to Joseph, please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements on this call other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the company's future operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements.



In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as believes, may, estimates, continue, anticipate, intend, should, plan, expect, predict, potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The company has based these forward-looking