Q3 2023 Twin Vee PowerCats Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Twin Vee PowerCats Company third-quarter 2023 investor call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. Your speakers for today's program are Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Company; and Carrie Gunnerson, CFO of Twin Vee PowerCats Company.



Before I turn the call over to Joseph, please remember that certain statements made during this investor call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements on this call other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the company's future operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as believes, may, estimates, continue, anticipates, intends, should, plan, expects, predict, potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The company has based these forward-looking