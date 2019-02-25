Full Year 2018 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ursula will start the presentation with a brief review of 2018, Kjell will then give a digital update and review of individual country performances, then Trond will provide more detail on the group results and our outlook. Then we'll hand over Vasyl, who will provide an overview of the Russian market and more detail on Beeline's strategy, and that we will ensure that there's ample time for questions at the end. Before getting started, I'd like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's presentations, which involves risks and uncertainties. These statements relate, in part, to the company's anticipated performance and guidance for 2019, future market developments and trends, operational and network development and network investments and the company's