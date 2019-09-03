VEON Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 03, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks very much for being here this afternoon, and welcome to VEON's Capital Markets Day. I'm Nik Kershaw, Group Director for Investor Relations. With me today, we've got Ursula Burns, our Chairman and CEO; Kjell Johnsen, our Chief Operating Officer; and Alex Kazbegi, our Chief Strategy Officer. Together, we're going to take you through a little bit more detail around the company, help with a little bit more information that you normally get at our quarterly results call.



I'll just bring your attention to the disclaimer, particularly the forward-looking statements. I'm sure you're all going to read through that in a lot of detail. So thank you very much for that.



Just on this slide, really, this is just the running order for today. Ursula will come up, talk you through a little bit about the business, take you through our investment case and talk to you a little bit about the past 18 months, which has been a period of quite some change for us, and we think we've made some really good progress. After that, she'll