Q3 2019 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VEON Third Quarter 2019 Investor and Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today, Monday, 4th of November 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Nik Kershaw. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to VEON's Third Quarter 2019 Results. Nik Kershaw here, Group Head of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to be joined on the line by Ursula Burns, our Chairman and CEO; Murat Kirkgoz, our Deputy Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Kazbegi, the Group Chief Strategy Officer. Kjell Johnsen, our outgoing Chief Operating Officer as well as Kaan and Sergi, our incoming joint COOs, are also with us today.



The presentation will start with an overview of our achievements for the first 9 months of the year from Ursula, followed by a brief summary of our financial performance during the third quarter from Murat. Alex will then