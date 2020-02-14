Q4 2019 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director IR



Good morning, everyone, and thanks so much for taking time to come to our full year results presentation. My name is Nik Kershaw, I'm Head of Investor Relations for VEON.



With me today in the room, we've got Ursula Burns, our CEO and Chairman. We've got Kaan Terzioglu and Sergi, who are currently our joint Chief Operating Officers and Alex Kazbegi, who's our Chief Strategy Officer for the group.



Just as we -- just the presentation for today, really the format, we're going to go through. We'll start with an overview both of the fourth quarter results and full year results that Ursula will do, followed by a brief discussion of the financial performance for the quarter from Alex. We'll then turn our attention to the key themes across some of our bigger markets, and Kaan and Sergi will deal with that. After that, Alex will come back, touch a little bit on the capital allocation and our dividend and then back to Ursula for closing remarks.



As always, we'll ensure that there's ample time at the end for questions. So if we can save that just