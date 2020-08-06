Q2 2020 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director IR



Hi. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to VEON's second quarter results presentation. I'm Nik Kershaw, Group Head of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to be joined on the line today by Kaan and Sergi, our group co-CEOs, along with our group CFO, Serkan.



Today's presentation will begin with an overview of our second quarter results from Serkan, followed by an operational review from Kaan and Sergi, who will cover how the COVID pandemic has affected our business during the last quarter. We'll then hand it back to Serkan to discuss our outlook and our new financial guidance for full year 2020.