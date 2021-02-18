Q4 2020 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director of IR



Good day, everyone. Welcome to VEON's fourth quarter and year-end results presentation. Nik Kershaw here, Group Head of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to be joined on the line today by Kaan and Sergi, our Group Co-CEOs; along with our Group CFO, Serkan Okandan; and Alexander Torbakhov, our CEO for Beeline Russia, will join us for the Q&A session at the end.



Today's presentation will begin with an overview and some highlights of the past year from Kaan. Following this, we will do a detailed review on Russia by both Kaan and Sergi. Sergi will then discuss some of our other larger markets with Serkan giving a review of our fourth quarter financial results. We'll then hand it back