Q4 2021 Via Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Via Renewables, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be your operator for the call today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes, and this call will be posted on Via Renewables' website.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Rabalais with Via Renewables. Please go ahead.



Operator



Stephen Rabalais -



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Via Renewables Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. This call is