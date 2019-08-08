Q2 2019 Spark Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Spark Energy's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Christian Hettick with Spark Energy, Inc. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Christian Hettick - Spark Energy, Inc. - IR Professional



Welcome to Spark Energy's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. This call is also being broadcast via webcast. It can be located in the Investor Relations section of our website at sparkenergy.com.



With us today from management is our CEO, Nathan Kroeker; and our CFO, Jim Jones.



Please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Actual results may differ materially. We urge everyone to review the cautionary statement in yesterday's earnings release as well as the risk factors in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of future events, except as required by law.

