Q3 2022 Via Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Via Renewables Inc., Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes, and this call will be posted on Via Renewables' website.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Rabalais with Via Renewables. Please go ahead.



Stephen Rabalais - Via Renewables, Inc. - Director of FP&A and IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, and welcome to Via Renewables Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This call is also being broadcast via webcast, which can be located in the Investor Relations section of our website at viarenewables.com. With us today from management are our CEO, Keith Maxwell; and our CFO, Mike Barajas.



Please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Actual results may differ materially. We urge everyone to review the safe