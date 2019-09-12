Viavi Solutions Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

William Ong - Viavi Solutions Inc. - Senior Director of Finance & IR



Welcome to Viavi's Analyst Day 2019. I'm Bill Ong, Head of Investor Relations, and we have an exciting presentation ahead of us.



So we're going to begin with our CEO, Oleg Khaykin, discussing the Viavi strategy and then we'll follow with a Q&A. And then we'll have a break around 10:00. And then immediately afterwards, our CFO, Amar Maletira, will present the financial update and then we'll have another Q&A and that will end around 11:30 and then we'll close the webcast at that time. We will have some demos in the back talking about fiber.



