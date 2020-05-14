May 14, 2020 / 04:50PM GMT

Samik Chatterjee - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



So I'm Samik Chatterjee. I cover the IT hardware and networking equipment at JPMorgan. For the next fireside chat here I have the privilege of hosting Viavi Solutions.



We have with us Oleg Khaykin, CEO of Viavi; as well as Amar Maletira, who is the CFO of Viavi Solutions. Thank you both for attending our conference and participating here. Thanks for your time.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystLet me just start off as we -- with most companies in the conference, just kind of the hot topic being COVID-19 and the impact you're seeing from that? Just maybe take us through your reported earnings recently as well, gave us an update, just take us through what you're seeing on the demand side, particularly as kind of service providers and also the NIMs kind of evaluate their plans, what are you seeing on the demand side relative to the disruption at this point?- Viavi Solutions