May 20, 2021 / 04:45PM GMT

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Hi, this is Alex Henderson. I'm the Networking and Security Analyst over at Needham. It's a pleasure to have you guys here again. We're going to do a fireside chat with VIAVI. We have both Oleg, the CEO; Bill Ong, the IR; and the new joiner here, Henk has committed as now the new CFO, and we are looking forward to making sure that we engage him in the process here. So welcome Henk, Oleg, Bill.



Oleg Khaykin - VIAVI Solutions Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you. Happy to be here.



Henk Derksen - VIAVI Solutions Inc. - EVP & CFO



Great, thank you.



Bill Ong - VIAVI Solutions Inc. - Senior Director of Finance, IR



Thank you.



Alex Henderson - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



So, if you have a question -- more interactive is better. You can use the dialog box to ask it. I will make sure that it gets in front of management, or you can email me at [email protected], and I