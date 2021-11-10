Viavi Solutions Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Viavi Solutions, Inc. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Richard Belluzzo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Viavi Solutions, Inc.



Richard E. Belluzzo - Viavi Solutions Inc. - Independent Chairman



Well, thank you. Good morning. It is 08:00 am Mountain Standard time, and I'm -- it's time to call to order this Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Viavi. My name is Richie Belluzzo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Viavi. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team of Viavi, thank you for virtually attending our 2021 annual meeting today.



Joining me today are the other members of Viavi's Board of Directors: Keith Barnes, Laura Black, Tor Braham, Timothy Campos, Donald Colvin, Masood Jabbar and Oleg Khaykin, who also serves as President and CEO. I'd also like to introduce several other members of our executive team who are in attendance today. Henk Derksen,