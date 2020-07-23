Q2 2020 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Vicor Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020, Conference Call



James A. Simms - Vicor Corporation - CFO, Corporate VP, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thanks, Chandor. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. I'm Jamie Simms, Chief Financial Officer. And with me here in Andover are Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months ended June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today