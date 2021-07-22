Jul 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the Vicor Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Call, hosted by James Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. My name is Lilian. I am your event manager. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties that this call is being recorded for replay purposes.
And now I would like to hand it over to James Schmidt. Please take it away, sir.
James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer; and I am in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.
After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our finance results for the 3 months ending June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website,
Q2 2021 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...