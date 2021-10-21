Q3 2021 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vicor Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021. My name is Wanda, and I'm your event manager. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded.



And with that, I would like to hand over to Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. Please proceed.



James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer; and I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months ending September 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also