Q4 2021 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the Vicor Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021. My name is Robin, I'd be the operator today. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded.



And now I would like to hand the call over to Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. Please proceed, sir.



James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and I am in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. After the markets closed today, we issued a press release, summarizing our financial results for the 3 months and year ending December 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website,