Vicor Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vicor Corporation Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Please note, today's meeting is being recorded. Also note, all parties will be in a listen only mode for the entirety of the meeting. During the meeting, we'll have 2 question-and-answer sessions, 1 after the formal business meeting and a second at the conclusion of management's presentation.



Stockholders who have earlier registered with Computershare may ask questions at any time during the meeting by clicking on the Q&A tab shown on the screen. Management reserves the right to consolidate certain questions in its sole discretion, if the questions cover similar or overlapping topics. Management also reserves the right to not respond to questions it considers also in its sole discretion, inappropriate for the purposes of Annual Stockholders Meeting.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer of Vicor Corporation. Mr. Schmidt, the floor is yours.



James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate