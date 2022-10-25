Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Vicor Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022, hosted by James Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. My name is Peter, and I'm your event manager today. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties this conference is being recorded.
And now I would like to hand over to James Schmidt. Please proceed.
James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and I'm in Andover with Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Our CEO, Patrizio Vinciarelli, is unable to join today's call because he is out of state attending the trial relating to IP litigation we referenced on our earnings call last quarter.
After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months and 9 months ending September 30. This
Q3 2022 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...