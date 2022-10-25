Q3 2022 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and I'm in Andover with Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Our CEO, Patrizio Vinciarelli, is unable to join today's call because he is out of state attending the trial relating to IP litigation we referenced on our earnings call last quarter.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months and 9 months ending September 30. This