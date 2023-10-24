Q3 2023 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. And I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website,