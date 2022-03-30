Mar 30, 2022 / NTS GMT
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
Welcome back, everyone. Next step, we have Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. It trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol VINO, and is a rapidly growing e-commerce-driven public holding company that is built from the ground up and currently operates a portfolio of experiential luxury brands and real estate assets. Please welcome its Chairman and CEO, Scott Mathis.
Welcome, Scott.
Scott Mathis - Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you very much. Very glad to be here. I want to thank everybody for joining us to this conference today, and I hope we can learn a lot. This is only 20 minutes, as we saw from the earlier speaker. We got cut off a little bit with questions, so I'm going to give the summary first on where we are, and then we'll get into all the nuts and bolts of the business itself. But we couldn't be more excited about coming through this COVID and really what the future holds for us for 2023 and beyond.
So let me get through with the presentation. First of all, obviously, we'd like to talk
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc at Emerging Growth Conference Transcript
Mar 30, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...