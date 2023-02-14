Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vinci Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Anna Castro, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead, Anna.
Anna Luiza de Castro Santos - Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. - IR Manager
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining today are Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer; Bruno Zaremba, Private Equity Chairman and Head of Investor Relations; and Sergio Passos, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, we issued a press release, slide presentation in our financial statements for the quarter, which are available on our website at ir.vincipartners.com. I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please
Q4 2022 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...