Q1 2023 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vinci Partners' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Anna Castro, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead, Anna.



Anna Luiza de Castro Santos - Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. - IR Manager



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining today are Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer; Bruno Zaremba, Private Equity Chairman and Head of Investor Relations; and Sergio Passos, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release, slide presentation in our financial statements for the quarter, which are available on our website at ir.vincipartners.com. I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors