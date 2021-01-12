Jan 12, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Matt Bannon and Tessa Romero from the team. Our next presenting company is Vir. Presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, George Scangos.
Before I turn it over to George, I just wanted to highlight for those listeners on the webcast, if you'd like to ask a question, please submit the question via the Ask the Question feature in the portal, and I'm happy to ask the question on your behalf.
With that, I'll pass it over to George.
George A. Scangos - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thanks, Anupam, and hello, everybody. I'm very, actually, very excited today to be here to give you an update on all the progress that we've made at Vir.
Before I dive into that, if we can go to Slide 2. This is the legal disclaimer. So of course, we'll be talking about things today that
Vir Biotechnology Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 12, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...