Jan 10, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT
Eric William Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst
All right. Great. We can get started. I'm -- good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with JPMorgan. Our next presenting company is Vir and presenting on the part of the company is CEO, George Scangos. (Operator Instructions) So with that, George?
George A. Scangos - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks, Eric, and thanks to JPMorgan for inviting us. And I'm glad to see the conference back this year after a couple of years of hiatus. Vir was founded in late '16, started operations at the beginning of '17 with a single goal to provide better prevention and better treatment for serious infectious diseases around the globe. We were happily moving forward on (inaudible) flu on hepatitis B, on HIV, and then along came COVID, right? And because we could, we jumped on COVID. And in a matter of 15 months, we brought forward sotrovimab, COVID antibody, which has now been given to over 2 million patients around the
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-10-2023 09:45 AM Transcript
Jan 10, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...