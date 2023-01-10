Jan 10, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Eric William Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



All right. Great. We can get started. I'm -- good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with JPMorgan. Our next presenting company is Vir and presenting on the part of the company is CEO, George Scangos. (Operator Instructions) So with that, George?



George A. Scangos - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks, Eric, and thanks to JPMorgan for inviting us. And I'm glad to see the conference back this year after a couple of years of hiatus. Vir was founded in late '16, started operations at the beginning of '17 with a single goal to provide better prevention and better treatment for serious infectious diseases around the globe. We were happily moving forward on (inaudible) flu on hepatitis B, on HIV, and then along came COVID, right? And because we could, we jumped on COVID. And in a matter of 15 months, we brought forward sotrovimab, COVID antibody, which has now been given to over 2 million patients around the