May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning. Welcome to the second day of the BofA Healthcare Conference. So my name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst. We're thrilled today to have Vir Biotechnology. So Marianne De Backer, who is going to give -- is the CEO, going to give a few minutes of a presentation, then we're going to do with the rest of the team, some Q&A here on stage. Marianne? Thank you.



Marianne De Backer - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - CEO & Director



Hello. Good morning, everyone. It's a real pleasure to be representing Vir here today. Vir is in a very dynamic place right now. And I must say, after having been at large, pharma, predominantly for 30 years, predominantly at Johnson & Johnson. It's a true pleasure to be leading Vir here into the next phase of growth and driving patient value.



So the disclaimer, obviously, I will be making forward-looking statements, (technical difficulty) might differ from what we discuss here. And for a full overview of the