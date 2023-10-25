Oct 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co. - Analyst



Welcome back everyone to the fourth annual H.C. Wainwright HBV conference. My name is Patrick Trucchio, I'm a senior healthcare analyst at H.C. Wainwright. And it's my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, Phil Pang, CMO of Vir Biotechnology, a commercial stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insight with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases.



Questions and Answers:

- H.C. Wainwright & Co. - AnalystSo maybe we can start first with some background on Vir, including founding of the company and what makes this platform unique and differentiated in the area of infectious disease.- Vir Biotechnology Inc. - EVP, Chief Medical Officer & Interim Head of ResearchThank you, Patrick. Hello to everyone. And again, thank you for this opportunity, Patrick, to speak at this -- at the H.C. Wainwright congress here.So a little bit about Vir. Vir was founded as an