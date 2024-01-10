Jan 10, 2024 / 11:45PM GMT
Eric Joseph J.P. Morgan Securities LLC-Moderator
Okay. Great. Good afternoon. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with J.P. Morgan. And our next presenting company is Vir Biotechnology. And to start the presentation this afternoon is CEO, Marianne De Backer. There is a Q&A session after the presentation. (Conference Instructions) With that, Marianne, thanks for joining us.
Marianne De Backer - Vir Biotechnology Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Eric, and thank you, J.P. Morgan, for hosting Vir Biotechnology. Good afternoon, everyone, here in the room in San Francisco and everyone joining on the webcast. I'm Marianne De Backer, and I'm the CEO of Vir Biotechnology.
So 2024 is poised to be a truly transformational year for Vir because we are looking forward to data readouts from our clinical Phase 2 hepatitis delta program, our clinical Phase 2 hepatitis B program and our Phase 1 HIV T cell-based vaccine program. During this presentation, I will share more about Vir's leading clinical programs, about our
