Q4 2019 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the voxeljet AG Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Johannes Pesch, Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.



Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including