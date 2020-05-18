May 18, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Sriker Mohan Nadipuram - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research & Analysis Associate



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining day 1 of our UBS Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Sriker Nadipuram, and I'm an associate on the U.S. pharma SMID cap biotech team here at UBS under senior analyst, Navin Jacobs.



And with that, it's my pleasure to welcome Brian Lian, CEO of Viking Therapeutics, to present on his company. Brian, take it away.



Brian Lian - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks very much, and thanks to UBS for the opportunity to present. We really appreciate it.



I'll be making some forward-looking statements during the presentation today. I would encourage anybody listening to this presentation or viewing the slides to refer to the Securities and Exchange website -- Securities and Exchange Commission website for the most current information on the company.



Moving to Slide 3. I'll take you through the Viking story today. So we're a San Diego-based company,