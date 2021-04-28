Q1 2021 Viking Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Stephanie Diaz - Vida Strategic Partners Inc. - President & CEO



Brian Lian, Viking's President and CEO; and Greg Zante, Viking's CFO.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely, and reported results should not be