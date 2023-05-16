May 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Viking Therapeutics Phase IIb VOYAGE study top-line data conference call. (Operator Instructions).
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, May 16, 2023. I would now like to turn the floor over to Viking's Manager of Investor Relations, Stephanie Diaz. Please go ahead, Stephanie.
Stephanie C. Diaz - Vida Strategic Partners Inc. - President & CEO
Hello, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today is Brian Lian, Viking's President and CEO; Marianne Mancini, the company's Chief Operating Officer; and Greg Zante, Viking's Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, May 16, 2023, will contain forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its development activities, timelines and milestones.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
Viking Therapeutics Inc Top-Line Results from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...