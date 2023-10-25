Q3 2023 Viking Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Viking Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, October 25, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Viking's Manager of Investor Relations, Stephanie Diaz. Please go ahead, Stephanie.



Stephanie C. Diaz - Vida Strategic Partners Inc. - President & CEO



Hello, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today is Brian Lian, Viking's President and CEO; and Greg Zante, Viking's CFO. Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, October 25, 2023, will contain forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its development activities, timelines and milestones. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be